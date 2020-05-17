OWLS faces busy baby animal season in midst of pandemic

NEWPORT — Staff at the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter are working around the clock to care for injured and orphaned animals, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.
OWLS Executive Director Brooke Breen said the group is in the middle of a busy spring baby animal season and it’s been challenging because most volunteers can’t come in to help due to the pandemic.
“We’re probably caring for about 250 animals. We have four staff and less than 10 volunteers who are helping right now,” Ms. Breen said Wednesday. “We normally have about 45 volunteers, plus interns, this time of year.”
Ms. Breen said her staff is working 12-hour shifts, in addition to taking baby animals home with them because many have to be fed every two to four hours.
She said they currently have about 90 baby birds of several varieties, nearly 30 baby opossums, seven baby raccoons, about 20 baby bunnies and a baby owl, in addition to the other adult charges brought in for various reasons. Ms. Breen added they recently had a beaver turned in.
While the goal is always to release animals back into the wild, the shelter just received a 4-month-old male barred owl that will soon be an education ambassador for OWLS.
Ms. Breen said she was recently contacted by the Cape Fear Raptor Center about the baby owl, which had been turned in because it had already imprinted on humans and could not be released back into the wild.
“Someone had found it when it was young and tried to raise it. They hadn’t fed it properly so it has a metabolic disease and it is so imprinted on humans it couldn’t survive in the wild,” Ms. Breen said. “The center asked us if we wanted it for an education animal and we agreed to take it.”
Ms. Breen said they plan to have a contest to name the young owl as part of a fundraiser.
As the county and state begin to gradually reopen, Ms. Breen said she’s hoping to bring back volunteers and interns in about two weeks.
“We are actively taking applications for interns and volunteers,” she said, adding they will screen applicants for recent coronavirus exposure and abide by appropriate safety and sanitation precautions.
“We will gradually start bringing them in based on the stay-at-home orders,” Ms. Breen said. “We will maintain social distancing.”
Because OWLS has been closed to the public since the pandemic began, Ms. Breen said donations are down for the nonprofit.
“We would normally be doing our spring programs and tours, so we’ve lost two months of revenue,” she said.
As for reasons baby birds are being brought to the shelter, they range from nests being destroyed to falling from nests and being attacked by predators. However, Ms. Breen said many times, fledgling birds found on the ground should be left alone rather than disturbed.
Those who see a baby bird on the ground with feathers should wait and watch. Many times the mother and father are nearby and feeding the baby. Many times a baby can be placed back in the nest if it’s located.
If a baby bird is completely without feathers or is cold to the touch, then it should be brought to the shelter as soon as possible and be kept warm.
Those finding baby animals should place them in a quiet, warm, dry place and transport them to the shelter. If they’re found when the shelter is closed, add supplemental heat such as a heating pad to keep them warm until they can be transported.
The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application on the group’s Facebook page or website, outerbankswildlifeshelter.com.
Those wanting to make tax-deductible donations can mail checks to OWLS, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570, or donate through PayPal on the website.
As well as monetary donations, Ms. Breen said the shelter needs unscented laundry detergent, bleach, whole corn, crushed corn, Dawn dish soap, paper towels and toilet paper. Items can be dropped off at the shelter at 100 Wildlife Way.
For more information, call the shelter at 252-240-1200. Ms. Breen also monitors and responds to inquiries on the Facebook page.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
