MOREHEAD CITY — With many county residents struggling to make ends meet due to loss of jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, county churches, businesses, nonprofits and agencies are offering assistance with food.
One group, Food for Friends of Carteret County, is giving $50 Food Lion gift cards to county residents unemployed because of the crisis.
“These people are out of work because of no fault of their own. Many have been out of work for weeks and haven’t started receiving unemployment,” Iva Fearing, one of the members of the group said Tuesday in a telephone interview.
Ms. Fearing said she and other business owners teamed up with First United Methodist Church in Morehead City to get immediate help into the hands of struggling families.
In addition, FUMC is providing free meals each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Last Saturday we served 722 meals and then ran out of food,” she said.
To qualify for the gift card program, a resident must work for a county business that is closed due to the pandemic. If they qualify, they can call ahead at 252-241-7823 in order to come by and pick up a card. They should bring one of the following: a paystub, business card or other proof of their employer.
Once approved, cards can be picked up at Tassels in Peletier Harbor Shops in Morehead City. For more information or to donate to the program, go to foodforfriendsnc.com.
Others assisting with the program are Basnight Garner Real Estate Group and Kayla B Designs.
Following is a list of ways to get help with food.
For those needing meals that can be picked up:
- Hope Mission Community Kitchen, 1410 Bridges St., Morehead City, meals served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. seven days a week, 252-240-2359.
- First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, meals served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, 252-726-7102.
- Harlowe United Methodist Church, 4261 Highway 101, Newport, meals served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, 252-447-1779.
Those needing supplemental help from food pantries:
- Salvation Army, 2800 Bridges St., Morehead City, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 252-726-7147.
- Martha’s Mission Cupboard, 901 Bay St., Morehead City, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. You must qualify through the County Department of Social Services and receive a food voucher, 252-726-1717.
- The Storehouse, 3114 Bridges St., Morehead City, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 443-956-4633.
- Loaves and Fishes, 1700 Live Oak St., Beaufort, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, 252-504-0123.
- ACTS Food Pantry, 450 Highway 70, Bettie, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday, 252-728-1414.
- Wildwood Presbyterian Church, 276 Wildwood Road, Newport, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, 252-726-9118.
- Harkers Island United Methodist Church, 603 Cape Lookout Drive, Harkers Island, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, 252-728-7015, or call for an appointment.
Government assistance:
- SNAP/EBT, DSS, 252-728-3181, call for virtual appointment, applications available online @epass.nc.gov.
- WIC, Carteret County WIC office, 252-728-8550, doing re-certifications and sign-ups via telephone.
Other sources of help:
- Food for Friends of Carteret County, gift cards available for those unemployed due to COVID-19, 252-241-7823, Foodforfriendsnc.com.
- To locate nearby food sites, text “FOODNC” to 877-877 (for Spanish text “COMIDA”). For additional resources, dial 2-1-1 or call 888-892-1162.
