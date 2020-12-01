In this photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry, military personnel stand near the flag-draped coffin of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist who was killed on Friday, during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Fakhrizadeh founded Iran's military nuclear program two decades ago, and the Islamic Republic's defense minister vowed to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power." (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)