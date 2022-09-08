FILE - Republican Rep. Merrill Nelson speaks during a special session at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Nelson, a Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a 2021 lawsuit by three of Paul Adams’ children. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)