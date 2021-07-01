FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2012, file photo provided by the US Navy, a high-speed camera image captures a full-energy shot by an electromagnetic railgun prototype launcher at a test facility in Dahlgren, Va. The Navy has pulled the plug on research on the futuristic weapon that fires projectiles at up to seven times the speed of sound using electricity. A Navy spokesperson says the decision frees up resources for hypersonic missiles, laser systems and electronic warfare systems. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams via AP, File)