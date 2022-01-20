Jazmin Cazares, 14, takes notes as teacher Wendy Leighton discusses the Salem witch trials with her students at Monte del Sol Charter School, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Leighton is one of dozens of educators who helped draft state's proposed changes to the social studies curriculum, including adding the Sept. 11 attacks and the history of LGBTQ rights. It would increase the focus on ethnic studies in a state where 49 percent of the population is Hispanic, and 11 precent is Indigenous. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)