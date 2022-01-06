FILE - Actor Bryan Cranston waves beads as he acts as the celebrity monarch of the Krewe of Orpheus along the Uptown parade route during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, on Feb. 24, 2020. Vaccinated, masked and ready-to-revel New Orleans residents will usher in Carnival season Thursday with a rolling party on the city's historic streetcar line, an annual march honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter and a collective, wary eye on coronavirus statistics. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)