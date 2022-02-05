FILE - This July 15, 2020, file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. The Virginia Military Institute will change its student-run honor court to make it more fair to cadets as part of a response to a state-ordered investigation into racism and sexism. The Washington Post reports VMI detailed the reforms in a progress report Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)