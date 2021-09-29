Bags of coffee are on display at Vigilante Coffee, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. A confluence of supply chain problems, drought, frost and inflation all point to the price of your cup of morning coffee going up. The tricky part is trying to figure when — and how much. A sustained drought followed by two July frosts blew a hole in Brazil's coffee output, sending futures contract prices for the popular Arabica bean to near seven-year highs. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)