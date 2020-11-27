FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way for other methods like firing squads and poison gas. The amended rule, published Friday, Nov. 27, in the Federal Register, allows the U.S. government to conduct executions by lethal injection or use “any other manner prescribed by the law of the state in which the sentence was imposed.” (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)