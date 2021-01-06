A Julian Assange supporter reacts outside the Westminster Magistrates Court after Julian Assange was denied bail at a hearing in the court in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US. because of concerns about his mental health. Assange had been charged under the US's 1917 Espionage Act for "unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defence". Assange remains in custody. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)