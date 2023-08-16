FILE - Melissa Erkel, a fish passage biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, looks at a culvert along the north fork of Newaukum Creek near Enumclaw, Wash., June 22, 2015. The Biden administration, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, was announcing nearly $200 million in federal infrastructure grants to upgrade tunnels that carry streams beneath roads but can be deadly to anadromous fish that get stuck trying to pass through. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)