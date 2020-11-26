FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019 file photo, immigrants seeking asylum walk at the ICE South Texas Family Residential Center, in Dilley, Texas. Late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, the U.S. government appealed a judge's order barring the expulsions of immigrant children who crossed the border alone, a policy enacted during the coronavirus pandemic to deny the children asylum protections. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)