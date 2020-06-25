For the second consecutive day, Florida has reported more than 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Thursday’s rise in reported cases was lower than Wednesday’s record-setting mark, but it’s only the second time the state has crossed the 5,000-case mark in a day. In total, the state has reported more than 114,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 3,327 coronavirus-related deaths.
“We are where we are,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference at a Tampa high school. He added that many of the new cases are in younger, healthier people. People can avoid spreading the virus by wearing masks, he said, along with avoiding big crowds and not being within close quarters with lots of other people indoors.
Florida’s seven-day average positivity rate for coronavirus tests reached 14.4% this week. By comparison, it was 3.8% on June 1 and 2.3% on May 25.
Faced with surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that have made Texas one of the nation's virus hotspots, Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in the state's biggest counties and said he would “pause” it's aggressive economic reopening statewide.
The suspension of elective surgeries is designed to protect hospital space in the Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio areas. Statewide, the number of COVID-19 patients has more than doubled in two weeks.
Texas has reported more than 17,000 new cases in the last three days with a record high 5,996 on Thursday. The day's tally of 4,739 hospitalizations was also a record. The state's rolling infection rate hit nearly 12%, a level not seen since the state was in a broad lockdown in mid-April.
Abbott has said the exploding numbers show a “massive outbreak” sweeping through Texas.
But those rising numbers, and a doubling of the infection rate to more than 10% — a mark Abbott said in May would be a “red flag" in his reopening plans— still haven't convinced the Republican to roll back his previous orders that pushed Texas into an aggressive relaunch of one of the world's largest economies.
And its not clear what impact such a pause will have.
