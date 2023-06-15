A TV screen shows a report of North Korea's missile launch with file image during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 15, 2023. North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Thursday, hours after South Korean and U.S. troops ended a fifth round of large-scale live-fire drills near the Koreas' heavily fortified border. The letters read " North Korea, launched ballistic missile to east coast." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)