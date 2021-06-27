A "Orem City Fireworks Restriction" sign is shown on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Orem, Utah. Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)