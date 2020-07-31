Senior U.S. District Judge Joan Lefkow, poses Monday, July 27, 2020, for a portrait in her Chicago home. In 2005, Lefkow returned from work to find her husband and mother shot dead in the basement of her Chicago home. Lefkow was forced to relive her family tragedy this month when a struggling lawyer armed with a gun and a grudge opened fire at the home of another female judge. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)