In this Nov. 3, 2020, photo, Rafael Fagundo rings a bell as he and other supporters of President Donald Trump chant and wave flags outside the Versailles Cuban restaurant during a celebration on election night in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. As election postmortems go, the one that began in Florida Wednesday was especially wrenching for Democrats. While they could share in the possibility of a Biden victory, as other battleground states continue to tally votes, the soul searching and second-guessing has begun amid another high-profile loss at the ballot box. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)