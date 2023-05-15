This photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, shows flooded areas caused by Cyclone Mocha near old temple in Bagan, Central Myanmar. Rescuers early Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet ) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications. (Military True News Information Team via AP)