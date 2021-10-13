Portrait of Mitch Arbelaez and his daughter Jayden in Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Banned from the Florida hospital room where her mother lay dying of COVID-19, Jayden Arbelaez pitched an idea to construction employees working nearby. The workers gave the 17-year-old a yellow vest, boots, a helmet and a ladder to climb onto a section of roof so she could look through the window and see her mother, Michelle Arbelaez, alive one last time. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)