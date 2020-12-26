FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to her on the South Lawn of the White House White House in Washington. President Donald Trump’s deep imprint on the federal courts is a rare point of agreement about the president across the political spectrum. With a major assist from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump and his White House staff relentlessly, almost robotically, filled nearly every opening in the federal judiciary, undeterred by Democratic criticism. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)