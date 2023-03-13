FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. As Trump returns to Iowa on Monday, March 13, 2023, he and his team are aiming for a more disciplined approach. They are particularly focused on building the data and digital engagement he will need to convince Iowans to traipse through the cold and snow early next year to participate in the caucuses. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)