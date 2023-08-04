FILE - Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint as he arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son, in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2023. House Republicans released a transcript Thursday, Aug. 3, of their interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate detailing overseas financial dealings with the president’s son. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)