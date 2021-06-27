A construction site sits empty in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 25, 2021. As Thailand has struggled unsuccessfully to lower the number of new COVID-19 cases and related deaths during its third and worst wave of coronavirus infections, the government on Friday ordered the camps where construction workers are housed in Bangkok and other hard-hit areas to be shut for a month and the workers kept inside to help stop the spread of the disease. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)