Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, walks past a guard of honor while visiting the Monument to the People's Heroes during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Xi paid respects at a solemn commemoration for those who died in the struggle to establish Communist Party rule, as he leads a national drive to reinforce patriotism and single-party authority. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)