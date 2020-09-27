FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, Kelly Mack works on her laptop to teach remotely from her early 1940s vintage camper/trailer in her backyard at home in Evanston, Ill. Across the U.S., the pandemic has forced students to attend virtual school to prevent spread of the coronavirus. But the more we rely on technology, the bigger the consequences when gadgets or internet service let us down. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)