Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu smiles while sipping a cup of coffee during an interview with the Associated Press, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Laconia, N.H. Sununu, called the primary calendar shift “a horrible miscalculation” for President Joe Biden that exposes him to a legitimate primary challenge. “He’s made it harder to win in November '24 — if he’s the nominee,” Sununu said in an interview. “But because of what he did here, he very well may not be the nominee.” (AP Photo/Steve Peoples)