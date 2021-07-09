FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden, right, looks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a briefing with first responders and local officials in Miami on the condo tower that collapsed in Surfside, Fla. As he prepares for a reelection bid next year that could propel him into a presidential campaign, the tragedy in Surfside is exposing voters to a different side of DeSantis. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)