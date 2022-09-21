In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham (right) appears to take a selfie with a member of a computer forensics team inside the local elections office. Latham was the county Republican Party chair at the time. The computer forensics team was at the county elections office in Douglas, Ga., to make copies of voting equipment in an effort that documents show was arranged by Sidney Powell and others allied with then-President Donald Trump. (Coffee County, Georgia via AP)