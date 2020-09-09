FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall wears a face mask as she attends the daily COVID-19 media briefing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City. A police department vowed Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, to cooperate with multiple investigations of the shooting of a 13-year-old autistic boy by officers in the Salt Lake City area. Mendenhall said in a statement late Sunday, Sept. 6 that the shooting was a tragedy and called for a swift and transparent investigation. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool, File)