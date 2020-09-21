Steve and Linda Buser of Beaumont check out the rough surf on the beach near the intersection of Highway 124 and Highway 87 on the Bolivar Peninsula, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Tropical Storm Beta was expected this week to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the upper Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, adding to the stress and worry residents and officials have already dealt with during a busy hurricane season. (Fran Ruchalski/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP)