This Saturday, May 22, 2021 image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the release of VSS Unity from VMS Eve and ignition of rocket motor over Spaceport America, N.M. Virgin Galactic completed its third spaceflight and the first ever spaceflight from Spaceport America, N.M. Today's flight sees New Mexico become the third US state to launch humans into space. VSS Unity achieved a speed of Mach 3 after being released from the mothership, VMS Eve, and reached space, at an altitude of 55.45 miles (89.2 km) before gliding smoothly to a runway landing at Spaceport America. (Virgin Galactic via AP)