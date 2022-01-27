Tshuva Kabra, left, director of the national welfare system at the Chasdei Naomi charity, embraces Holocaust survivor Freida Rovenchim, in her family apartment in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Several dozen impoverished elderly Israelis, among them Holocaust survivors, received food donations from the Chasdei Naomi charity, ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)