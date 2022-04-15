In this image provided by Edwin Broersma, marathoner Jacky Hunt-Broersma trains on Aug. 28, 2021 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, in San Tan Valley, Az. Hunt-Broersma lost her left leg below the knee to a rare form of cancer, but she hasn't let that stop her and is trying to cover the classic 26.2-mile marathon distance at least 102 times in 102 days, which would set a new world record. The Boston Marathon on April 18 is expected to be No. 92 in her streak. (Edwin Broersma via AP)