A box of Cream of Wheat is displayed on a counter, Thursday, June 18, 2020 in White Plains, N.Y. Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos. B&G Foods Inc., which makes Cream of Wheat hot cereal, said it is initiating “an immediate review” of its packaging. A smiling black chef holding a bowl of cereal has appeared on Cream of Wheat packaging and in ads since at least 1918, according to the company's web site. (AP Photo/Donald King)