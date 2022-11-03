FILE - This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis is warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, after Takata driver’s air bags apparently exploded, killing three more people. The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is telling people to stop driving Dodge Magnum wagons, Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and Chrysler 300 sedans from the 2005 through 2010 model years. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)