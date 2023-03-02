FILE - This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recovered after detectives served a search warrant at a storage unit in Phoenix, May 27, 2022. The Minnesota Senate voted 40-25 on Thursday, March 2, 2023, to make it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters, a crime that has skyrocketed across the country in recent years. (Phoenix Police Department via AP, File)