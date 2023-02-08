A CVS store sign is displayed in Pittsburgh on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. CVS Health is plunging deeper into primary care services, buying Oak Street Health for approximately $10.6 billion. The drugstore chain said Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, it would pay $39 per share in cash for each share of Oak Street Health in a deal expected to close this year. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)