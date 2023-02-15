This image provided by Macaulay Library/Cornell Lab of Ornithology shows two girls watching birds through a window with binoculars, bird lists and cameras in Elm Grove, Louisiana, during the Great Backyard Bird Count in February 2022. About 385,000 people from 192 countries took part in the 2022 count, and their results have been used by scientists to study bird populations worldwide. (Emily Tubbs/Macaulay Library/Cornell Lab of Ornithology via AP)