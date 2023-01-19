This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office of Hatchet Speed, accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. A jury has convicted the Navy reservist from Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like innocuous cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Speed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria comes a month after a jury failed to reach a verdict in his first trial, resulting in a mistrial. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP)