People pray over the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster at the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles abbey Sunday, May 28, 2023, near Gower, Mo. Hundreds of people visited the small town in Missouri this week to see the nun's body that has barely decomposed since 2019 — some are saying it's a sign of holiness in Catholicism, while others are saying the lack of decomposition may not be as rare as people think. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)