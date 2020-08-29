FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, during the House impeachment inquiry hearings in Washington. The Trump administration has ended all election security briefings to Congress just weeks before Americans cast their ballots for president. The top U.S. intelligence official, National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe, told lawmakers Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 that they would only be receiving written updates about election security to help ensure the information “is not misunderstood nor politicized.” (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)