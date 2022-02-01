Medical Assistant Micah Dubose, left, and Sandra Castro, right vaccinate a squirming 3rd grader Hailey McDonald, 8 at KIPP Believe Charter School in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Students in New Orleans will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Feb. 1 as the city becomes one of the first big districts in the country to implement a vaccine requirement to go to school. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson)