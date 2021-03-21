FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2019, file photo, Robyn Thomas, executive director of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, at Capitol Hill in Washington. Hours before the deadly Atlanta-area shootings spread fear and anger through Asian American communities nationwide, police say the attacker made a legal purchase: a 9 mm handgun. “If you’re in a state of crisis, personal crisis, you can do a lot of harm fairly quickly,” Thomas said. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)