Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during his visits to the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region Tsiolkovsky , Russia, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Russia on Tuesday marks the 61th anniversary of Gagarin's pioneering mission on April 12 1961, the first human flight to orbit that opened the space era. (Evgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)