Erin Tridle holds a video chat with her boyfriend Jordan Commarrieu living in Paris from their favorite French restaurant "Petit Trois" in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Travel restrictions that have separated couples and relatives living in different countries are about to end. New rules go into effect Monday, Nov. 8 that allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveler has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)