The College Board rejected claims Thursday by Florida officials that some aspects of the state's new history standards align with an Advanced Placement African American Studies course that Florida officials banned earlier this year.
Florida's state Board of Education approved new African American history standards last week that have been widely criticized for including language on how "slaves developed skills" that could ultimately be used for "personal benefit." In defending the new state-created standards, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials have argued the College Board used similar language in the framework for its course.
But College Board officials denied that the AP course echoes the new Florida standards, noting that while the course "includes a discussion about the skills enslaved people brought with them that enslavers exploited as well as other skills developed in America that were valuable to their enslavers," the class does not frame slavery in a positive light.
Alex Lanfranconi, communications director for the Florida Department of Education, made a similar argument on the social media site.
"The AP course supported by the NAACP, teachers’ unions and White House includes nearly IDENTICAL language about the skills learned by slaves," Lanfranconi wrote Thursday. "Something tells me this conspiracy theory about Florida’s new African American History standards is about to go away."
The College Board's rebuttal is the latest in a series of disagreements between the nonprofit and Florida's Department of Education.
The College Board, which administers the SAT and the Advanced Placement program, college-level courses taken by high school students, spent over a decade creating the AP African American history course. It was piloted at about five dozen schools last school year and will be test run at about 800 schools this fall, twice as many as originally planned.
Just ahead of the deadline to apply to join the second year of the pilot program, Florida's Department of Education banned the course in mid-January, stating in a letter that it is “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."
