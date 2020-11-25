FILE - In this March 27, 2020, file photo, a man walks past the Cafe Du Monde restaurant, which was closed but has since reopened, in the French Quarter of New Orleans. President-elect Joe Biden will inherit a mangled U.S. economy, one that never fully healed from the coronavirus and could suffer again as new infections are climbing. The once robust recovery has shown signs of gasping after federal aid lapsed. Ten million remain jobless and more layoffs are becoming permanent. The Federal Reserve found that factory output dropped. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)