FILE - In this image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Rafael Caro Quintero, who tortured and murdered U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985. On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has defended the 2013 ruling that freed Caro Quintero, even though Mexico’s Supreme Court later ruled it was a mistake. (FBI via AP, File)