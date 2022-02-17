In this photo provided by Estelle Shuttleworth in February 2022, bald eagles compete for a deer carcass in Montana. While the bald eagle population has rebounded from the brink of extinction since the U.S. banned the pesticide DDT was banned in the U.S. in 1972, harmful levels of toxic lead were found in the bones of 46% of bald eagles sampled in 38 states, from California to Florida, researchers reported in the journal Science on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Estelle Shuttleworth via AP)